WB to recommend inclusion of Netaji's efforts for independent India in school syllabus

West Bengal government will recommend to the syllabus committee to include in the school curriculum Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's initiative to realise the dream of an independent India when he went to Singapore, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Monday.

According to available record the iconic leader had gone to Singapore in July 1943 to realise his dream of an independent India free from foreign rule and strengthened his Indian National Army.

This year is the 125th birth anniversary of the nationalistic leader.

Basu when asked to comment on TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh's statement that the new generation in Bengal should know in detail the chronology of events related to Netaji's visit to Singapore in 1943, said ''Yes, the government will recommend to the syllabus committee for incorporating the events revolving around Netaji in 1943.'' He, however, did not give any detail.

Ghosh tweeted Monday ''We welcome the statement of hon'ble Bratya Basu recommending to the syllabus committee the inclusion of the details regarding Netaji and his government ( in Singapore)''. This, he said, will be the first step towards acknowledging Netaji's mission in Singapore as an integral part of the Indian freedom movement.

Basu said the 'Paray Sikshalay' (learning centre in your locality) project of the state government will roll out in every block from February 7 and benefit 60 lakh students at pre-primary and primary levels.

''In the COVID situation we realise a large number of students of many schools, especially in rural areas, are being deprived of class room teaching which is impeding their growth. Our initiative will enable students to attend classes in the open space in their own locality. It has been hailed by UNESCO''. He said 50159 schools will be involved in the project in which classes will be held in the open grounds adjacent to school buildings. Over two lakh teachers and 21,000 para teachers (contractual teachers at pre-primary and primary schools) will impart lessons to the children.

To another question on the reopening of schools, closed for about two years now due to the pandemic, Basu said ''We are concerned about the education of children, but at the same time the government is alive to the COVID-19 situation and cannot take any risk''.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in consultation with health experts will take the call about opening campuses in phases at the appropriate time, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)