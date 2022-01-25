Well-educated new entrants in Punjab poll arena this season

A software engineer, a teacher-turned-politician, and some candidates with degrees from prestigious universities-- the first-timers contesting on Congress party tickets in Punjab -- are well-educated and making their presence felt in the poll season. Some of the first-timers also hail from political families.

Sandeep Jakhar (45), the nephew of former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, will now be taking the family legacy forward from Abohar segment.

An alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer, and Florida International University, Sandeep, a former youth Congress leader, is taking the electoral plunge from the Jakhar family's home turf.

Malvika Sood Sachar (38), a software engineer and sister of actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, has entered the fray from Moga after the Congress denied ticket to party's sitting MLA Harjot Kamal and brought the newcomer.

From Budhladha (SC) segment, Ranveer Kaur Mian (30), who worked as a lecturer in a private college and holds a Ph.D. in English, has entered the fray.

Punjab Minister Brahm Mohindra's son Mohit Mohindra (32) has entered the fray from the Patiala Rural segment.

Mohit, a Youth Congress leader, is a law graduate and a sports enthusiast.

Kamil Amar Singh (34), who has entered the fray from Raikot (SC) segment, has an MBA degree from the University of Cambridge, UK, and is a spokesperson of state Congress.

Kamil's father Dr. Amar Singh is a party MP from Fatehgarh Sahib.

From former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's stronghold Lambi, a second-generation politician Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana has entered the fray.

Jagpal's father Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana was a minister in the early 1990s.

Rajinder Kaur, a teacher-turned-politician, has entered the fray from Balluana (SC) segment.

Among other first-timers which the Congress has fielded include Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (28) from Mansa, who enjoys a huge fan following among the youth.

Amarpreet Singh Lally (39), a Youth Congress leader, has been fielded from Garhshankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)