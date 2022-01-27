Mizoram's Hmangaihzuali gets Syngenta scholarship to study in Bangladesh University

Hmangaihzuali, a resident of Mizoram and daughter of a smallholder farmer, is among five successful recipients of Syngenta's scholarship for admission to the prestigious Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh.

Global agriculture firm Syngenta said in a statement that the USD 375,000 (Rs 2.8 crore) scholarship will cover tuition, room and board, health coverage, textbooks and supplies along with the possibility of internship opportunities in the company.

Hmangaihzuali, a resident of Thingsul in Mizoram, is admitted to AUW and will pursue an undergraduate programme in politics, philosophy, economics and public health at this all-women university.

''Despite coming from a poor farming family, I am privileged to have been enrolled for this prestigious programme at Bangladesh. I always dreamt of going to a good university, and thanks to Syngenta, my dream has turned true,'' said Hmangaihzuali.

The other four recipients of the Syngenta scholarship are from Bangladesh.

Recipients of this scholarship are selected from interested students from farming communities based on their academic excellence and demonstrated leadership.

Syngenta India Managing Director Rafael Del Rio said, ''This initiative is in recognition of the significant economic contributions of women in agriculture and is aligned to the commitments of AUW and Syngenta in expanding opportunities to help rural women succeed.'' Of the five-year scholarship period, students will devote an entire year to learning English under AUW's rubric of 'Pathways for Promise'. They will spend the second year at the Access Academy for further academic preparation for all core academic subjects. And, the past three years will be devoted to completing a US accreditation-eligible undergraduate programme. PTI MJH HRS hrs

