Left Menu

Marks of 7,800 TET candidates manipulated, changed in exchange of money: Pune police

Investigation into the alleged malpractices in the results of the Teachers Eligibility Test TET-2020 in Maharashtra has revealed that the marks of as many as 7,800 candidates were allegedly manipulated and changed in exchange of money, a top police official said on Friday.A report has been prepared in this connection and it will be submitted to the state government, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.During the investigation of the alleged scam, the names of 7,800 candidates came to light, whose marks were manipulated.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:17 IST
Marks of 7,800 TET candidates manipulated, changed in exchange of money: Pune police
  • Country:
  • India

Investigation into the alleged malpractices in the results of the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET)-2020 in Maharashtra has revealed that the marks of as many as 7,800 candidates were allegedly manipulated and changed in exchange of money, a top police official said on Friday.

A report has been prepared in this connection and it will be submitted to the state government, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

''During the investigation of the alleged scam, the names of 7,800 candidates came to light, whose marks were manipulated. We have prepared a list of all these people and it will be given to the state government,'' he said. ''The marks of these candidates were allegedly tampered with in exchange of money,'' he said.

Tukaram Supe, Commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) was among those arrested in connection with the alleged tampering of the TET-2020 results.

Police have also arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software, the firm which was responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department.

Gupta said more people are expected to be arrested in the case.

Police inspector Kumar Ghadge of Cyber police station said that so far 12 people, including Supe, Sawrikar and Deshmukh, have been arrested in the case and over Rs 4 crore in cash, gold ornaments and other documents related to the fixed deposits have been recovered in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022