TET case: IAS officer held in Thane; count of arrested rises to 13

Police have arrested an IAS officer from Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with the alleged malpractices in the results of the state-wide Teachers Eligibility Test TET held in 2020, an official said here on Saturday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-01-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested an IAS officer from the Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with the alleged malpractices in the results of the state-wide Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2020, an official said here on Saturday. ''The bureaucrat, Sushil Khodwekar, has been arrested from Thane. He will be produced in a court today,'' the Pune police official said. With this, the number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to 13, he said. The city police had said on Friday that the marks of as many as 7,800 TET-2020 candidates were allegedly manipulated in exchange of money.

Earlier, 12 persons, including Tukaram Supe, Commissioner (now suspended) of the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), were arrested in connection with the alleged tampering of the TET results. Pritesh Deshmukh, director of G A Software firm, which was responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department, are also among those arrested.

Over Rs 4 crore in cash, gold ornaments, and other documents related to the fixed deposits had been recovered in the case in the past, police have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

