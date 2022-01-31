Left Menu

Aaganwadi workers stage protest near Delhi CM residence, demand govt employee status

Hundreds of Anganwadi workers staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence at the Civil Lines here on Monday to press for their demands, including recognition as government employees.The protest was organised under the aegis of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union. They also demanded that government employee status should be be given to them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 14:34 IST
Aaganwadi workers stage protest near Delhi CM residence, demand govt employee status
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Anganwadi workers staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at the Civil Lines here on Monday to press for their demands, including recognition as government employees.

The protest was organised under the aegis of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union. The protesters shouted anti-government slogans and displayed placards demanding the roll back of the New Education Policy. They also demanded that government employee status should be be given to them. They were stopped by the police a few metres away from the CM residence following which they sat on a dharna and continued their protest.

The protesters held placards which read "Inqalab Zindabad" and "Karmachari Ka Darza Hamara Adhikar".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022