Aaganwadi workers stage protest near Delhi CM residence, demand govt employee status

Hundreds of Anganwadi workers staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at the Civil Lines here on Monday to press for their demands, including recognition as government employees.

The protest was organised under the aegis of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union. The protesters shouted anti-government slogans and displayed placards demanding the roll back of the New Education Policy. They also demanded that government employee status should be be given to them. They were stopped by the police a few metres away from the CM residence following which they sat on a dharna and continued their protest.

The protesters held placards which read "Inqalab Zindabad" and "Karmachari Ka Darza Hamara Adhikar".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)