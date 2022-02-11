10-year-old school girl raped in Pakistan

A 10-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a male student when the victim went to the washroom of her school in Pakistan's Lahore city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a private school in thickly-populated area of Shahdara here on Thursday.

Police said they have taken suspects into custody and also obtained the record of the CCTV footage.

The condition of the girl, who was admitted to a local hospital, is stated to be critical.

According to police, the girl, a student of Grade-III, was found in a semi-conscious condition in the washroom of the ground floor of the school building. The girl had resisted the assault when the suspect raped her, they said.

''Initial findings suggest that the girl went to the washroom after school time and the suspect either was already present there or went after her. The suspect locked the door from inside and left after committing the crime,'' a police official said.

''After collecting circumstantial evidence and recording the statements of the school administration and students, it is suspected that a male student of the school might be involved in this heinous crime,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken note of the incident and directed the Lahore police chief to arrest the culprit at the earliest.

