Lahore Reclaims its Skyline with the Return of Basant Festival
Lahore will rejuvenate its cultural vibrancy as it celebrates the Basant festival from February 6 to 8, following a 20-year ban. The festival, marking spring's arrival, involves kite flying and communal merriment, reinstating a historical tradition cherished since the Mughal era.
Lahore, known as Pakistan's cultural capital, is set to embrace the vivid tradition of the Basant festival from February 6 to 8. This decision comes following the lifting of a two-decade-long ban.
The festival, which signals the end of winter and onset of spring, is expected to bring vibrant colors back to the city's skies through kite-flying and communal celebrations. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz have endorsed the festival's return, describing it as a revival of Lahore's heritage.
The ban, originally implemented in 2005 due to safety concerns, has now been lifted via the Punjab Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025. Basant, historically celebrated since the Mughal era, returns to rekindle Lahore's traditional charms with festivities that once held regional prominence.
