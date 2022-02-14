Jindal School of Banking & Finance Establishes New International Partnerships with 9 Universities in 5 Countries

14 February 2022, Sonipat, Haryana: The Jindal of Banking & Finance (JSBF) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has expanded its international partnership network by signing and initiating the process of signing 9 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading universities in 5 countries. As a part of its ambition and commitment to providing its students a global learning experience, JGU’s Finance School has extended its reach to institutions around the world, including in the three leading higher education destinations - Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada. Students of B.Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) (Finance & Entrepreneurship) at JGU will Benefit from International Collaborations with the Top Universities in Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, UK. Through the difficult months of the pandemic, JSBF has persevered to remain committed towards providing international exposure to its students of B.Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) in Finance & Entrepreneurship (BA F&E). More than 15 B.Com students had offers for attending semester exchange in an online or physical mode of learning. From 2022 onwards, the list of partners offering international mobility options will be more diverse and comprehensive. During the tumultuous period between 2020 and 2021, JSBF continued to develop new international opportunities for enhanced inter-cultural exposure and international learning for a post pandemic world. The following nine partner universities in five countries offer specialized learning in various programmes that are most attractive for graduates of commerce, accounting, finance, and entrepreneurship: 1. University of Sussex, UK 2. University of Nottingham, UK 3. Deakin University, Australia 4. Nottingham Trent University, UK 5. Macquarie University, Australia 6. Western Sydney University, Australia 7. University of New Brunswick, Canada 8. Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Germany 9. IDC Herzliya, Israel The students will benefit from the international opportunities that take different forms including short-term study abroad programmes, semester exchanges, postgraduate pathways, dual undergraduate degree, dual post-graduate degree, and summer/winter schools. As students of Commerce, Finance & Entrepreneurship gradually return the buzzing JGU campus, JSBF has doubled its efforts to partner with universities for short-term and long-term study opportunities. This is being done to provide holistic global education in commerce, finance, and entrepreneurship to students of the current B.Com. (Hons) and BA (Hons) Finance & Entrepreneurship programmes, but also for the new programmes that JSBF will start from August 2022, including, a first in India, Global B.Com. (Hons) in partnership with Deakin University Australia, and a B.Com. (Hons) in Capital Markets in partnership with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy. JSBF is committed to providing a broad range of international perspective through international mobility to create a truly global learning experience for students. The Jindal and Deakin Education (JADE) Partnership, a first of its kind and in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, was launched in October 2021 to offer innovative models of global education, training, and research for students in India. Under this unique partnership, JSBF will offer the Global B.Com. Honours, a first of its kind in India, to students who will transfer to Deakin University in Australia in the third year. At Deakin, they will study and earn a Bachelor of Business and their prestigious MBA (International). During the uncertain phases of the pandemic, JSBF explored dynamic short-term opportunities online with select partners. Nottingham Trent University in the UK, for example, remotely hosted 22 commerce students of JSBF in a virtual summer school on ''Financial Markets and Investments Analysis''. The students gained the highly valuable ‘Bloomberg Market Concept Certificate’. As many as 13 commerce students participated in international competition organized by the Canada-based University of New Brunswick in the fields of data science, finance and technology. Scholars from the National University of Singapore, Macquarie University and Monash University in Australia delivered virtual lectures on digital finance, e-payments and Fintech to JSBF students under the school’s NIFTI series, which stands for ‘New Ideas in Finance, Technology, and Innovation’ Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, commented that, “We are delighted that the Jindal School of Banking & Finance has built diverse partnerships with leading universities around the world for our students of commerce, finance and entrepreneurship. On top of the currently popular B.Com. and the BA in Finance & Entrepreneurship programmes, the School will be launching three new programmes in Fall 2022 – the Global B.Com with Deakin University, B.Com in Capital Markets with the NSE Academy, and the MSc in Behavioural Finance. I am happy to share that JSBF is prepared to offer world-class education and international exposure to students of these programmes.” The Dean of JSBF, Professor (Dr.) Ashish Bharadwaj, stated that “studying commerce and finance in a global context, post pandemic, is not going to be a luxury or a strategy. It is going to be a bigger necessity than ever before. JSBF has built new partnerships and strengthened existing partnerships in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia for our students and graduates who will be the future leaders in commerce, business, finance and entrepreneurship.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)