Docemy Introduces NEET PG ReWise: Revision Program for NEET PG 2022 Aspirants

KOCHI, India, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech company Docemy, which offers curated online tutoring for MBBS students across India, has flagged off NEET PG ReWise, its Revision Program in the run up to the NEET PG entrance examination on May 21st 2022. Docemy also released NEET PG Revision Planner for students which is available for free on the Docemy website.

The revision program includes daily tests which will allow students to view their see their topic-wise performance and prioritize topics for revision accordingly. Students can also see their prospect All-India rankings and compare performances with toppers from previous years. Currently, all tests are accessible via app (iOS/Android) as well as on tablets and PCs and open till the date of the NEET PG exam.

Students can also avail three NEET PG Mock Exams which include 200 X 3 new pattern, clinical vignettes and image-based MCQs prepared by NEET PG specialists.

''As MBBS is one of the toughest courses on the planet with 19 subjects to learn, proper revision is crucial before NEET PG. A schedule based, topic-wise revision program like NEET PG ReWise will be a game changer for students. With the postponement of NEET PG, MD/MS aspirants now have two more months to revise and can benefit from planning the extra time judiciously. NEET-PG ReWise helps students to identify knowledge gaps and prioritize topics for revision. That is why we call it the wiser way to revise,'' said Dr. Nishanth B Singh, co-founder, Docemy.

Schedule of NEET PG ReWise: • Daily tests: Every day till 20th May, 2022 • Grand Test I: Live, Grand Test II: 15th March, 2022 and Grand Test III: 15th May, 2022 ABOUT THE COMPANY: Docemy is owned by education technology solutions provider Celebrate Learning Pvt. Ltd. based in Kochi, Kerala. The company was co-founded in March 2021 by two doctors and is led by an extensive list of tutors comprising 30 specialists and superspecialists from premier institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER Chandigarh and other medical institutions across India. The app provides capsulised content with detailed visuals and videos for better end-user experience. Docemy is widely used among a community of 5000 medical undergraduates based in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Docemy looks to reinforce technology-supported education in medical sciences to combat voluminous learning loads and simplify concepts with the help of expert faculty.

