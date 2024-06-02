Kerala Parties Dismiss BJP's Claim of Breaking Ground, Call Exit Polls 'Politically Motivated'

The ruling Left in Kerala and the Congress on Sunday dismissed exit poll predictions as ''baseless'', which suggested a BJP-led NDA victory at the Centre and an unprecedented account in Kerala.

Both the LDF and the Congress are confident they would exceed the exit polls' forecasted seat count.

Similarly, Kerala BJP President K Surendran asserted that their party would secure more seats than predicted, while also claiming a significant decrease in vote shares for both the UDF and LDF.

Earlier, the LDF criticized the predictions as ''suspicious'' and ''politically motivated''. Meanwhile, the Congress dismissed the exit polls, citing their past inaccuracies.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan argued that the exit polls lacked a scientific basis and were not reflective of public sentiment or a thorough analysis of the elections.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala agreed, rejecting the reliability of exit polls with a small sample size. He noted strong public opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed faith in the INDIA bloc's success.

Both KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and Congress's K Muraleedharan were confident that the UDF would sweep all 20 Kerala seats, dismissing BJP's chances entirely. Jayarajan also questioned the exit polls' prediction of BJP's success in Kerala, attributing it to political motivations.

The exit polls predicted a national victory for BJP with over 350 seats and the party making an entry in Kerala.

