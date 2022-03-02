Left Menu

AISA holds protests demanding safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:35 IST
AISA holds protests demanding safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday demanding the safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine. The protesters carrying placards raised slogans supporting Ukraine. In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday.

