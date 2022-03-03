VP urges private sector & NGOs to empower youth through vocational training

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today advised youth to strive hard with determination to acquire knowledge and expertise in their chosen fields to face competition and achieve success.

Addressing trainees of various vocational courses at Swarna Bharat Trust, Vijayawada, he asked them to dream big and work with discipline and dedication in a systematic manner to achieve their goals.

Pointing out that the government alone will not be able to provide employment to the youth, he called upon the private sector and NGOs to empower youngsters by providing them vocational training and imparting necessary skills to enable them to become self-employed or find employment.

Observing that it was important to channelise the energies of the youth towards nation building, he said Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is laying great emphasis on skilling and empowering the youth. He said that a separate Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been established to achieve the vision of 'Skilled India'.

The Vice President also advised the trainees to read about the lives of great men and women and draw inspiration from them. At the same time, they should imbibe the right values and develop empathy for others. He said the attitude of 'Share and Care' is at the core of Indian culture.

Emphasising the need to protect and preserve Indian culture, Shri Naidu advised youth to return to their roots. Suggesting them to shun junk food and eat a healthy diet, he said it was equally important to undertake regular physical activity like yoga to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Chairman of Swarna Bharat Trust, Dr. Kamineni Srinivas and others were present on the occasion.

