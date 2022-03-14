Left Menu

Agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan bereaved

and an international consultant with UNESCO and UNICEF on early childhood care and education.Condoling the death, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said MIna was an eminent teacher, educator and writer. Her passing away is an irreparable loss. The Foundation said, MSSRF is eternally grateful to Mina Swaminathan for her role and contribution to gender equality, child development and women empowerment. PTI JSP NVG NVG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:57 IST
Agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan bereaved
  • Country:
  • India

Mina Swaminathan, a childcare expert, died here on Monday due to old age. She was 89. She is survived by her husband, an agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, and three daughters, five grandchildren and a brother.

She chaired the committee that recommended the Integrated Child Care Development Scheme (ICDS) in Tamil Nadu and was emeritus trustee of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).

Mina was one of the founders of the mobile creches, a former chair of the Delhi Social Welfare Board and also a founding member of the Centre for Women's Development Studies. and an international consultant with UNESCO and UNICEF on early childhood care and education.

Condoling the death, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said MIna was an eminent teacher, educator and writer. He said she would be remembered for her contribution to gender equality, woman and child development.

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited her house and paid his respects. Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, he said, ''Mina Swaminathan is a great educationist and a multi-faceted person. Her passing away is an irreparable loss.'' The Foundation said, ''MSSRF is eternally grateful to Mina Swaminathan for her role and contribution to gender equality, child development and women empowerment.'' PTI JSP NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022