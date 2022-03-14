Agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan bereaved

Mina Swaminathan, a childcare expert, died here on Monday due to old age. She was 89. She is survived by her husband, an agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, and three daughters, five grandchildren and a brother.

She chaired the committee that recommended the Integrated Child Care Development Scheme (ICDS) in Tamil Nadu and was emeritus trustee of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).

Mina was one of the founders of the mobile creches, a former chair of the Delhi Social Welfare Board and also a founding member of the Centre for Women's Development Studies. and an international consultant with UNESCO and UNICEF on early childhood care and education.

Condoling the death, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said MIna was an eminent teacher, educator and writer. He said she would be remembered for her contribution to gender equality, woman and child development.

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited her house and paid his respects. Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, he said, ''Mina Swaminathan is a great educationist and a multi-faceted person. Her passing away is an irreparable loss.'' The Foundation said, ''MSSRF is eternally grateful to Mina Swaminathan for her role and contribution to gender equality, child development and women empowerment.'' PTI JSP NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)