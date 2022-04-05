Nursing Council condemns use of its name by publisher for sale of textbooks with derogatory content

The Indian Nursing Council (INC) on Tuesday condemned the use of its name by a publisher and an author for the sale of textbooks with derogatory content.

The INC, in a statement, said it has been brought to its notice that the author and the publisher of a textbook of sociology for nurses have placed the council’s name on its cover page.

The INC has released a notification dated 04/04/2022 and placed on its website which strongly condemns any derogatory content related to social evils in the society like dowry by using its name, the statement said.

Section 16 of the INC Act empowers the council to prescribe the standards and curricula for the training of nurses, midwives and health visitors. As per the policy, the INC only prescribes the syllabus and does not endorse any author or publisher, it said.

The INC has initiated necessary action against the publisher and the author concerned for misusing its name in the content of the book, the statement said.

The INC is also issuing an advisory to all Universities/State Nurses Registration Council (SNRC) to do proper due diligence before prescribing any textbook to nursing colleges, it said.

