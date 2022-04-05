Nine-day bike expedition to criss-cross NE region

Over 70 bikers from across the country will tour the Northeastern states on a nine-day expedition, taking in the natural beauty and touching international borders, as part of a ‘North East on Wheels’ expedition.

Set to cover a total distance of almost one lakh km, the bikers will set forth in groups on their journey from Guwahati on April 9 and return to the same point on April 16 after covering eight states in the region, the organisers, Amazing Namaster Foundation, said in a press release.

“This expedition is to boost and promote tourism in the Northeast and help showcase this beautiful region and its unique character through diverse lens,” they said.

The 75 bikers were selected from over 400 aspirants who had registered for the expedition through a dedicated website, which was launched by Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi in January. “A team of seven senior bikers from the Northeastern region and rest of the country shortlisted them based on their riding skills and other background,” the organisers said.

Each biker will ride about 1,400 km during which he/she will pay tribute to national heroes, and interact with local communities and promote them through social media.

The riders will be touching the country’s borders with neighbouring countries like Bum La Pass, Jaigaon, Moreh and Dawki during their trip, they said.

“The North East region is not just unique but also strategically very important for India’s neighbourhood initiatives. We are happy that bikers across the country representing all age, gender and professional backgrounds have responded overwhelmingly,” Atul Kulkarni, chairman of the Foundation, and member, Board of Governors of IIM Shillong, said.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are scheduled to flag off the expedition, while Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi is slated to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)