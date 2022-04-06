Left Menu

Dual degree prog to foster collaboration between Indian, Oz universities: Goyal

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:24 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the dual degree program under the trade agreement with Australia will help bring quality education to more and more Indians and enhance collaboration between universities of the two countries.

Goyal, who is in Australia for a three-day visit, said that both sides are working on that.

There will be mutual recognition of educational qualifications and at the same time ''we are also looking'' at degrees being given jointly, ''let's say by IIT in India and a university in Australia or by a medical college in India and a medical college in Australia,'' the minister said.

The move would help students get more exposure, experience, newer skill sets, newer knowledge and will be good for students of both countries, he said.

''The advantage with dual degrees is that we will help bring quality education to more and more Indians, so the cost comes down significantly, almost by half,'' he told reporters here.

He added that the move would help in recognizing each other's degrees, and course contents.

Under the dual degree program between the countries, students would be allowed to study for two years in Australia and for two years in India, subject to certain norms that are under discussion.

Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said that the program will be fantastic for both countries because "if you are an Indian student or Australian student, you will be able to do one or two years of your degree in Australia and one-two years in India. So collaboration between universities will grow".

"My hope is that will start to see dual degrees between the universities in Australia and India," Tehan said, adding it will enhance collaboration at the higher education level.

"So it's a really special part of the agreement," he added.

Tehan also said that both sides have discussed yoga and ways to promote that here.

''One of the great things about the agreement is that yoga instructors can now come from India to Australia…We welcome that because all the therapeutic benefits that yoga brings are so great," he said.

