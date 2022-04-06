Rajasthan Cabinet approves film tourism promotion policy

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved a film tourism promotion policy aimed at promoting the state's culture, tourist places and employment generation.

The Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy, 2022 was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot.

The Cabinet also gave a nod to the formation of Public Financial Management Training Society and the cadre of vice-principals in higher secondary schools. According to an official statement, the film tourism policy will promote the preservation of art and culture along with creation of employment in various fields related to films. Through films, tourist places of Rajasthan will also be promoted in the country and the world. Through this policy, provisions for financial assistance, awards and cash prizes have been proposed to encourage film production in Rajasthani language. Along with this, it has also been proposed to give financial benefits and grants to domestic and foreign filmmakers for shooting in Rajasthan. In the meeting, it was decided to name recently announced free IPD and OPD treatment scheme as "Mukhyamantri Free Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana". Gehlot had announced to provide free IPD and OPD treatment scheme in all government medical institutions of the state in the budget of this financial year. The Cabinet has approved the Rajasthan Educational (State and Subordinate) Service Rules (Second Amendment) 2022. With this, a cadre vice-principals will be formed to improve the smooth operation and supervision of educational work in higher secondary schools. The cabinet has approved an amendment to the Rajasthan District Court Clerical Establishment Rules-1986 (Rule 7-C) through which better opportunities will be available to eligible sportspersons in jobs. The Cabinet decided to appoint Rajasthan State Road Development and Construction Corporation (RSRDC) as the executive agency for the construction work of the Mini Secretariat at Sri Ganganagar.

