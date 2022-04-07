Left Menu

MP govt launches medical knowledge sharing mission to improve health facilities

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:20 IST
MP govt launches medical knowledge sharing mission to improve health facilities
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday inaugurated ''medical knowledge sharing mission'' to better health facilities and upgrade knowledge of doctors and medical students with latest technologies. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the state medical education minister said under the mission, memoranda of understanding will be signed with hospitals, medical centres and research facilities across the country and abroad. “The mission aims to facilitate new techniques, knowledge and valuable research findings among other things to doctors and medical students in the state,” Sarang said.

Under the mission, memoranda of understanding will be signed with renowned hospitals, medical centres, research facilities across India and abroad to upgrade medical knowledge with latest techniques, researches and treatment procedures, he said.

Training, capacity building, knowledge exchange, exposure visit programme for medical students and doctors will also be planned as part of the mission, he added.

A knowledge exchange interactive digital platform will be developed through which doctors and medical students can share their experiences, researches and new developments in their field to improve health services, the minister said.

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022