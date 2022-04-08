Former USC water polo coach convicted in college admissions scandal trial
Reuters | Boston | Updated: 09-04-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A former University of Southern California water polo coach was convicted on Friday on charges he accepted more than $200,000 in bribes to help children get into the school as fake athletic recruits in the latest trial to result from the U.S. college admissions scandal.
A federal jury in Boston found Jovan Vavic, 60, guilty on all three charges he faced following an investigation into a nationwide fraud and bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, corporate executives and coaches at elite universities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- University of Southern California
- Boston
- U.S.
Advertisement