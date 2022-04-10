Left Menu

Maha: Case against teacher for molesting minor student in Beed school

The incident took place at the private educational institution on Friday.The 33-year-old teacher allegedly molested the Class 4 student in a classroom and then warned her against informing about it to anyone, the official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.The victim later informed her family members following which her father and other relatives went to the school and demanded an explanation from its management.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 10-04-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 15:35 IST
Maha: Case against teacher for molesting minor student in Beed school
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a teacher for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a school in Maharashtra's Beed city, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at the private educational institution on Friday.

The 33-year-old teacher allegedly molested the Class 4 student in a classroom and then warned her against informing about it to anyone, the official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

The victim later informed her family members following which her father and other relatives went to the school and demanded an explanation from its management. They also thrashed the accused in the school, the official said. Later, local police reached the school and pacified the girl's family members. Based on complaint filed by the victim's father, the police registered a case against the teacher under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (molestation) and 354-A (sexual harassment), as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022