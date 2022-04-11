Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurna Dham Trust

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:16 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurna Dham Trust
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gujarat on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of Hiramani Arogya Dham of Jansahayak Trust.

The hostel and education complex will have 150 rooms with lodging and boarding facility for 600 students and other facilities, including training centre for GPSC and UPSC exams, e-library, conference room, provision of sports room, TV room and primary health facilities.

The Jansahayak Trust will develop Hiramani Arogya Dham having the latest medical facilities, including a facility for dialysis of 14 persons at a time, blood bank with 24-hour blood supply, medical store working round the clock, modern pathology laboratory and top class equipment for health check-ups.

It will be a daycare centre with advanced facilities for ayurveda, homeopathy, acupuncture and yoga therapy among other services. It will also host facilities for first-aid training, technician training and doctor training, the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

