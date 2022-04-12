3 Day Global Impact Summit 2022 kicked off at Woxsen University

Many Years since the formation of the State of Telangana, we have such a Summit which has attracted many global leaders in the higher education space and we are privileged to hear them speak and benefit from their suggestions: Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary I&C & IT, Gov. of Telangana We appreciate the efforts of Woxsen towards establishing partnerships with many US-based Universities: Andrew Edlefsen, Principal Commercial Officer, US Consulate GIS is a community of intellectuals to have a serious dialogue to build a socially responsible workforce for tomorrow: Nishit Jain, EFMD Today, we need the educational institutions to lead by example, who can embrace United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals as their Way of Life: Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University HYDERABAD, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day one of the Global Impact Summit 2022 organised by Woxsen University commenced on April 11, 2022 with leading dignitaries discussing important issues towards creating a societal impact and how to integrate important aspects of Ethics, Sustainability & Responsibility within the larger sphere of education delivery.

Live streaming of the Global Impact Summit 2022 can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/AFAOqKwQPMk Day 1 Link: https://youtu.be/P3Lw24C0ggU Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, P rincipal Secretary I&C & IT, Gov. of Telangana, who was the Guest of Honour highlighted that education institutes must step up and comply to the guidelines of the National Education Policy and focus on Industry-Academia collaboration. Corporates have to play a bigger role by providing the exposure, to make students more employable. He also put forth the need for today's youth to take up entrepreneurial ventures to promote innovation and steer growth for the economy. He emphasized on various government-led initiatives such as T-Hub and We-Hub, which places Hyderabad as having the highest number of incubators in India. We have become a national role model in terms of creating a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurship, he added.

He further highlighted that in light of the constant comparison between China and India in terms of the GDP growth, education can work as a big leveller to mitigate those disparities and take India to the forefront of economic growth.

The Chief Guest of the Summit, Mr. Ashok Ramachandran, CEO & President Schindler India drove the message towards education institutes taking responsibility of imbibing innovation and transformation in their curriculum design. He further explained the innovation agenda propagated by Schindler India to create digital screens within elevators and how it can potentially disrupt the OOH advertising industry. He drew attention to the innovative marketing strategies and agility in their operations due to which Schindler India has emerged as No.2 in terms of market share in India.

Speaking earlier at the summit, Mr. Andrew Edlefsen, Principal Commercial Officer, US Consulate said that education is the most important bridge between US and India. In 2020-21, 167,000 Indian students studied in the US. Almost one-third of Indian students studying in other countries are in the US. 41% of the students pursue Graduation, 14% Under-graduation, while 44% pursue OPT (Optional Practical Training). ''We need to strengthen bridges between the two countries and would like to move partnerships with India in education,'' Mr. Andrew informed.

Guest of Honour Mr. Nishit Jain, Senior Advisor Asia, EFMD (European Foundation for Management Development), a leading international school accreditation system said, ''We as a community representing business schools and cannot play a passive role anymore, we have to be a part of the mission towards creating the future work force.'' EFMD is already on the path of acting as a bridge between the corporate world and academia. He gave 5Cs as a survival mantra in the new normal—Collaborate, Communicate, Creativity, Compassion and Conviction. Woxsen University is organising the Global Impact Summit 2022. It kicked off on April 11, 2022 and will conclude on the 14th. It is organised in association with EFMD (EU); Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)-- the world's largest international higher education network, connecting universities, business schools and students; ETS (US) is committed to advancing quality and equity in education for all people worldwide through assessment development, educational research, policy studies; LinkedIn Local and IMA India.

The first-ever summit brings academia, higher education leaders, corporate leaders, Govt officials, Researchers, Diplomats, and Experts in Sustainability, Diversity on a single platform to discuss initiatives concerning the positive impact on society. The theme of the Summit is Ethics, Responsibility and Sustainability followed in combination with Innovation and Transformation.

The key elements include LEARN. CONNECT. ASPIRE. INNOVATE. Among other crucial topics, the summit will address the Future of Fintech with Disruptions, Innovation and Tough Economics, Emerging Technologies; the Future of Business; Restorative Justice; Ethical and Sustainable Academic Models, and much more.

The Global Impact Summit will also extend this platform for students to present and pitch Business Ideas to potential investors, which will be led by Woxsen's Trade Tower.

The power-packed summit will include seminars, panel discussions and round table conferences led by leading Indian entrepreneurs, government officials, and public figures, adding immense value to the discussions. Students of Woxsen University will also showcase their innovations & ideas at an exhibition held during the Summit.

About Woxsen Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University provides new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 75+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022 & Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, Business World 2021.

