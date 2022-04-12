Left Menu

Railways issues notice for CBT-2 for recruitment to NTPC posts

Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test CBT and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:31 IST
The railways on Tuesday issued a notice for the second stage computer-based test (CBT-2) for recruitment to various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts, the process of which triggered protests by candidates in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The CBT-2 for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Levels 4 and 6 in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10 this year, subject to prevailing conditions.

The stage one CBT was held in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

The result of CBT-1 was published in the official websites of RRBs between March 30 and April 1 this year.

The exam schedule for Pay Levels 2, 3 and 5 will be announced later.

In view of the protests by candidates who alleged irregularities in the process of recruitment to Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts, the railways had advised candidates to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

