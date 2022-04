Indian Glory Awards 2022 Award Winners - Kiteskraft Productions

Chandigarh, India – Business Wire India Indian Glory Awards was organised by Kiteskraft Productions recently. The event was held in all its glory with the gathering of winners from across categories such as Corporates, Retail, Fashion, Education, Health, Art, Literature, Humanitarian work, Social Service and other eminent personalities. One of the most important factors that can take any company or organisation to exceptional heights is its leadership.

The Conference was graced by Renowned Personalities as speakers and panellists, Ms.Mandvi Tripathi, Dr Venkat Kumaresan, Mr. Teerath Ram and Mr. Vishal Joshi. Once Again Kiteskraft Productions took the initiative to felicitate the leaders from all the pillars of the society. It’s just a token of appreciation to the leaders for their hard work. Kiteskraft Productions eagerly look forward to strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, by applying the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way” -John Maxwell Indian Glory Awards 2022 – Winners List Anil Ganpat Pawse Shrishti Jain Dr.Yalla Hanocvardhan Dr.Shruti Kumari Dr.Somprakas Basu Dr.Prabhat Kumar Verma Mother's Dreamland Junior High School Nirupma Verma PARAGON SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL, SECTOR 71, MOHALI 1No Ashrabari NRSTC Dr. SHREEDHAR S JOSHI Harnish Tilwani Dr. Sanjay Tikku Farida Jalees Jennifer Maria Andrews Baisakhi Ghosh Teerath Ram Dr.Ramanujam O S Rajesh Kumar Tripathi Krishnaveni J Dr.Narendran Juniorsundresh Raj Guru Niravkumar Makadiya DR. VIHAR RAJENDRA BIDWAI Kavita Ajmera Prof.Lala Behari Sukla Mount Everest English School PAWAN KUMAR Udbhav School Pratik Karki Prof. C. L. Maurya Dr.Madhu Chawla Mhatre Dr. LAXMIKANTA MAHAPATRA Dr.Preeti Khanna Subhajit Mondal Reshu Sharma Mohd Iqbal Badana Sankalp Mirani SRI GNANAJYOTHI SCHOOL Dr.Padmasini Srinivasan Dr.Chandrakant Tukaram Sawant Sree Sanjeevini Solutions Juhee Sarin Dr.Gagan Gunjan ANU BHATIA Surjya Narayan Sahu RAJUDDIN Dr.Naeem Sirajuddin Tirmizi Prof.SUMAN MURALIDHAR PAWAR Prof.Gaurav Gupta Mohd Umar Prashant Sharma Dr.Srimanta Ray Dr.ABDUL SALAM IP Rajpal Panchal Sanjay Vasant Joshi Deepal Mistry Suresh Lal Srivastava Dr.Dhananjay Narayanrao Pandav JAGADISH KUMAR GUPTA Pramod Kumar Dandia HAOBAM JOYREMBA (CubeTen technologies Pvt Ltd ) Dr.ANILA THOMAS Dr.Kinjal H Shah Dr. Manoj Nazir Dr. Sandip Gun DELHI WORLD SCHOOL V house Production Priyanka Jain ATBU Harita Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Dr.Bhagyesh Bhalchandra Kulkarni Prof.Vasudev K Parvati Dr.V.Jayashree Priyadarsini Dr. John Samuel Kennedy Seema Shukla Soumya Khoday Rakesh Varma Sangita Varma ''JAJU'S FLOORING CONCEPTS (Granite, Marble, Vitrified, Sanitary)'' AMIYAA DAS MOHAPATRAA (ASTRANSYS GLOBAL PRIVATE LIMITED) Dr.G V DIVAKAR C.Chitra Dr.ALOK SHANKAR (RAVIAN LIFE SCIENCE PVT LTD) Dr.Sandeep Kataria Trishna Sharma Borpuzari (Flywayy Institute of Air Hostess Training) SREEVINI K V Dr.Harpreet Kaur Sethi Shanti Chakka Mr.Solanke Machchindranath Panditrao.

Parminder Mitter Chaudhuri R.TH.VARTE Dr.CHAUDHARY MAHESHBHAI MADRUPJI Radhakrishnan K Dr.Rajat Pal Suhas Vasant Patil ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL GOLCONDA Dr. Syed Hamim Jeelani Mahendra Pratap Swain Prof. Dr.Jayanta Kar Sharma Priyanka Kumari Dr. SANIPINA JAYALAKSHMI RAO Dr. Manabendra Nayak RAVINDRAN KISHORE Rashmi Sumanth Rashmi Sumanth Sanchita Banerjee Dr.Sanghamitra Banerjee Manmohan Joshi DIVINE PUBLIC SCHOOL G V GROUP Sofy Sebastian Priya Parashar Divya Swaminathan (Glittershine Makeup studio & Academy (OPC) Private Limited ) Dr. Nandkishor Dinkarrao Gawhale Shainali Suri Dr.Bhooshan Kelkar Dr.Anand Prakash Rathye Cholan Matriculation Higher Secondary School Shri Ram Gupta S.Mathiyan Arvinder Pal Kaur Stubborn Media Dr.Kalpana V N Sonu Jangid Keerthana Venkatesh Sujata Raina Preeti Manan Srishti Kumari Dr. KIRIT MODI Shivam Joshi Dr. Nidhi Srivastava Viswa Vidyalaya Matric Hr. Sec. School (Muthuvel Laxmikanthan) Dr. Sandhya Patnaik DR. JYOTI MUNDE Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini Dr. Sudheer Dara Dr. Rahul Madhukar Pethe Lal Ud Din Chachi Mahesh Memorial Public Higher Secondary School Dr. Biswajit Hota Roopa Aravamudhan Dr. SACHENDRA KUMAR SRIVASTAVA Atish Bandopant Patre Mr. Abhishek Boyanapalli (''WTG'' (Wheels to Growth) ) Jayashree Murthy Subhasish Bose Harleen Kaur Setia Gopalchetty Brahma Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra Meena Kumari Maharana Manju K Manohar Amit Kumar Choudhury Manisha Madhusudan Shejole Sonam M Puri Juhee Sarin Dr.Pourushassp Farokh Karkaria Dr. Mihirkumar B. Suthar Namrata Joshi Bhartiya Shiksha Kender Higher Secondary School Domana Machine Dr. Mohd. Shakir Khan Charanjeev Malhotra Plots Kaka Real Estate Ad Agency Sankalp Mirani Kurmana Aruna Kumari Senthil Raja Sennimalai ( Thulir Group Companies ) Priyanka Madnani Dr. S. Shanmugasundaram Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Mr. Vijay M S Pooja Sachin Eshwarmurthy Pillai Seram Neken Singh Mamta Namdev Tambe Dr. GEEVA KAMAL RAJ (CHAITANYA CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTRE) MITS Medha International School K SANTANU KUMAR PATRO Sridhar Kumar Dash Dr. Piyhalli Roy Gupta Swayam Pragyan Kar Taj Ahmedi K A.ABDUL GAFOOR R.K Skin and Dental Clinic Khushi Enterprise Dr. Zeyaur Rahman Hashmi Thakur Shiv Ranjini Bai ARK Tourism Vaneet Kaur USTRANS WORLD LOGISTICS LIMITED. (Dr. Uttaam Siinghal) Gadade E Bikes (Shradha Gadade) Dr. Binal Dilip Shah Dr. N. Padma Priya Ms. Shweta Beniwal Mamta Sharma Dr. Mushtaq Majid Dar Little Pebbles International Preschool Dhruv Agro Industries CROCHET BROTHERS (Musical Band) Geetha Jeevani ROTOMAKER INDIA PVT LTD M JAYAPALBABU Dr. K. RAMESH RAO, ASST. PROFESSOR Ace Interiors & Architects Md. Zameeruddin Dr. Abhishek Mukherjee Poorna Wellbeing Ms.Mona Lakhanpal (Principal, Maxfort School) Shaveta Chopra (Holistic Healings By Shaveta) Arun Kumar Tripathi Dr.K. R. Shashikala Rao Prof. Dr. Maya Sanjay Khandat Dr. Amrapali Gajbhiye Anju Sabharwal Dr. THANSHOK KAMKRA Jouhara Mahar K C Dr.VIJAY CHANDRA PRAKASH Prof. Samiran Kumar paul Neozenith Consulting Services Dr. S B Gowdar Mruganjali Sharma Swati Bhosale (First Step Public Relation) R.C. Shammyuktha Seema Nigam Faucone Business Solutions Private Limited P. LOGESH FK GROUP Rekha Paladee Dr.Soraisham Manaoton Singh Mohammed Najeeb Dr. Mamta Prof.Kavita Ajmera Ramaa Devi S Shraddha Chaubey Dr. Sandeep Kumar Pattnaik Ajay Sahay Dr.Davina Hijam Dr.G suresh Babu Prof. Kanan Sebak Khandayatray (Vice Principal of Lakhimpur Girls College, North Lakhimpur, Assam ) Dr.Sundergopal Sridhar Dr. Shilak Ram Acharya Zoya Siraj Sheikh Dr.Ebenezer Joseph Pandit Acharya Mithun Shastri Dr. Nivedita Sahu Prof. Snehal Ashwin Ruwala Dr. Chetan Diliprao Bijwal Rahman (AFSAR COIR EXPORTS) Jayashree Brahmbhatt BABLU PARAMANIK Habib Ahmed (Habibs salon•Education•Cosmetics) Nilakshi Garg Dinesh Suresh Bhadane Bianca Chetan Dalwadi Jigarkumar I Darji Dr. Dheeraj Fulmati Singh Sanjay Kumar Yadav Heartiest Congratulations to all the Award Winners !!!! PWR PWR

