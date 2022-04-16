Left Menu

10-year-old aspiring athlete runs from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets CM

A 10-year-old class 4 girl, who ran from Prayagraj to Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, on Saturday received his good wishes and encouragement for her dream to become an athlete true.During the meeting at his official residence, Chief Minister Adityanath also gifted the aspiring athlete, Kajal, a pair of shoes, a tracksuit and a sports kit.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 16:37 IST
10-year-old aspiring athlete runs from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets CM
Yogi Adityanath (File photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old class 4 girl, who ran from Prayagraj to Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, on Saturday received his good wishes and encouragement for her dream to become an athlete true.

During the meeting at his official residence, Chief Minister Adityanath also gifted the aspiring athlete, Kajal, a pair of shoes, a tracksuit, and a sports kit. On the occasion, Adityanath also honoured her and inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, a government spokesperson said.

Kajal too thanked the chief minister for his gesture, he added.

The spokesperson said Kajal ran over 200 kilometers from Prayagraj to Lucknow and dreams of becoming an athlete. She is a resident of a locality under the Manda police station area of Prayagraj and is a student of class 4, he added. After getting the invite, Kajal completed the long journey on April 15 and met Adityanath on Saturday.

Kajal, who started her journey on foot on April 10, before leaving for Lucknow from the Civil Lines in Prayagraj had told PTI that she had participated in the Indira Marathon last year. But, neither her school nor the district administration appreciated her efforts, she had rued.

Following her participation in the Indira Marathon, she also wrote a letter to the UP chief minister and expressed her desire to meet him.

Babu Banarasi Das Sports Academy, Lucknow also honoured Kajal's talent and has taken the responsibility of providing her sports kit and shoes throughout her life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022