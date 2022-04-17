Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Delhi postponed

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 17:26 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday.

The fresh date for his visit will be decided in two-three days, they said.

No reason was given for the postponement of Mann's visit.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 14 announced Mann's visit.

''And on Monday, April 18, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will come to visit our government schools along with his many officials. They are coming to see how such improvements are achieved as they have to do the same in Punjab,'' Kejriwal had said.

