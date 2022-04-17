Left Menu

MP Ram Navami violence: Over 200 booked for holding protest against police action

A mob had held a protest march till the SP office on Friday without taking permission from authorities and by violating prohibitory orders, Kotwali police station official Ajay Sarwan said.Among those who have been booked under section 188 of IPC is Muslim Intezamia Committee president Rasool Pathan.

PTI | Neemuch | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:28 IST
MP Ram Navami violence: Over 200 booked for holding protest against police action
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 200 people, including 11 office-bearers of the Muslim Intezamia Committee, were booked for holding a protest against police action following communal violence on Ram Navami on April 10 in Khargone and Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. A mob had held a protest march till the SP office on Friday without taking permission from authorities and by violating prohibitory orders, Kotwali police station official Ajay Sarwan said.

''Among those who have been booked under section 188 of IPC is Muslim Intezamia Committee president Rasool Pathan. Others are being identified and notices have been issued to come protesters. The mob had also raised objectionable slogans,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022