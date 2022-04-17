MP Ram Navami violence: Over 200 booked for holding protest against police action

Over 200 people, including 11 office-bearers of the Muslim Intezamia Committee, were booked for holding a protest against police action following communal violence on Ram Navami on April 10 in Khargone and Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. A mob had held a protest march till the SP office on Friday without taking permission from authorities and by violating prohibitory orders, Kotwali police station official Ajay Sarwan said.

''Among those who have been booked under section 188 of IPC is Muslim Intezamia Committee president Rasool Pathan. Others are being identified and notices have been issued to come protesters. The mob had also raised objectionable slogans,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)