Majority of shops shuts, situation remains tense in Jahangirpuri

Normal life remained impacted as a majority of shops kept their shutters down on Monday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where the situation remained tense following the violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. There was heavy police presence and only a few locals were occasionally seen on the roads as life came to standstill in the area, two days after the violent clashes which left nine policemen and a civilian was injured. The usually busy Kaushal chowk dotted by carts of vegetable and fruit sellers, could be seen filled with police personnel and media persons, even as shops downed their shutters and residents rarely ventured out.

Parents too did not send their wards to schools as they were worried about their safety. The entire area has been barricaded with police asking people to take another route. Roshan's small shop that she runs with her two sons lies closed since the day of the incident. Her husband is a rickshaw puller. ''This shop is our major source of earning. We pay a monthly rent of Rs 10,000 for it. Now for the last two days, it is closed. What can we do? We can only cooperate with the police,'' she said. Roshan, who is originally from Bihar and has been living in Jahangirpuri for the last 24 years, was called by the police to open the establishment so that the CCTV footage of the day of the incident could be taken.

On the day of the incident, Roshan said she heard people running towards the chowk from the mosque. ''it was happening so fast that I did not have time to gauge the situation. We shuttered down the shop and hid on the first floor,'' she said. Like Roshan's, many families have been impacted by the violence. Many people in the area are daily wagers who earn their livelihood by working in local businesses. ''We have no work now. The tension is everywhere. Earlier there was no discrimination during work. But I feel now they will not hire us. And our people will not hire the people of that community,'' said 20-year-old Ali Iqbal. As one moves towards the G block from Kaushal chowk, signs of the violent clashes can still be seen as a burnt scooter lies at a corner of the road. The majority of shops, however, remained closed, barring two establishments -- a pet shop and a grocery store. Rajesh Mishra (40), who owns the pet shop, said people have closed their shop because they are scared that another bout of violence might break out.

''Mine is a pet shop, we cant keep it close. I had to open it up,'' he said. Pointing out towards a shop on the opposite side of the road, Mishra said, ''That shop was looted. Around Rs 25,000 cash was stolen from the shop. Several other shops were also looted. People have suffered great financial losses in the area.'' Muhammed (55) said their day-to-day life has been badly hit due to the incident. ''The whole market is closed. We are unable to buy vegetables for Ramadan,'' he said, adding that he was also worried about his children's studies. ''Everybody is scared. Nobody sent their children to school. Exams are underway. But we cannot send children out. We cannot endanger our children's lives," he said.

Inside the lanes in G Block, although life appeared to be normal, there was an atmosphere of fear and anxiety, with tuition centres closed and a few people coming out of their homes. ''There are two tuition centres. However, no student has arrived today because of violence,'' said a local, adding that people are only coming out to buy groceries and for essential work. ''We are feeling safe because the police personnel are deployed here. But we also dont want to take a risk. There is no work and factories are lying closed. So there no reason to come out,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police investigation team came under a ''minor'' attack after it went to the house of a man who was seen firing a gunshot during violence in Jahangirpuri. A crime branch officer suffered injuries in the stone-pelting, locals said. Officials from the crime branch were also seen collecting footage of CCTV cameras from shops regarding the incident.

The police have pitched tents near the barricades. On Saturday, the protests were also reported at the G block. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Monday held a press conference and said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion. He said some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, and appealed to everyone to ignore them. The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. PTI VA AKM TDS TDS

