Left Menu

UP Guv directs state universities to install biometric systems to ensure proper attendance

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:45 IST
UP Guv directs state universities to install biometric systems to ensure proper attendance
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has directed all state universities to install biometric systems to keep a record of attendance and salaries paid to the staff, officials said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made after the issue of irregular attendance of the teaching and non-teaching staff was raised in review meetings held in the Raj Bhavan, the official order said.

The directive was issued to the vice-chancellors of all state universities, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of departments of higher education, medical education, Ayush and sports, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Mahesh Gupta said.

''Some staff members are not present during their assigned work hours and do not discharge their duties,'' Patel said in the order.

She also said salaries should be linked with biometric attendance.

According to the order, universities have been given a deadline of May 30 to start using the system so that the salary for the month of June can be paid through it.

Laying emphasis on punctuality and discharge of duties, Patel directed that the system should be made compulsory.

For this, adequate number of biometric machines should be installed in the universities, she said.

A centralised server should also be put in place so that all the data is available on it, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States
4
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022