COVID pandemic has thrown open new challenges & opportunities for the scientists says Nobel Laureate Sir Richard John Roberts

Nobel Laureate Sir John Roberts awards degrees to 1,017 science stream students at Chandigarh University's Annual Convocation-2022 The Science of Biotechnology has the potential to change the world and make it a better place to live says Noble Laureate Sir Richard John CHANDIGARH, India, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ''The situation of crisis throws open new challenges and opportunities and the global Covid-19 pandemic has once again proved that the science of Biotechnology has the potential to change the world and make it a better place to live,'' said Noble Laureate Sir Richard John Roberts. Sir Richard John Roberts was speaking during the Annual Convocation ceremony of Chandigarh University, held for the Science students of the 2021 batch at the university campus, Gharuan. It may be mentioned here that Sir Roberts was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of introns in eukaryotic DNA and the mechanism of gene-splicing in 1993. A total of 1,017 students of the 2021 batch from as many as 10 Computing and Sciences programs were awarded degrees. Sir Richard John Roberts was the chief guest on the occasion. Pro-Chancellor, Dr. R. S. Bawa and Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr. S.S. Sehgal along with other officials, were present on the occasion. Sir Richard John Roberts was also awarded with the Honorary Doctorate Degree here in the campus of Chandigarh University for his contribution in organizing a number of nobel initiatives to correct scientific misunderstandings and promote humanitarian causes.

Asserting that it is crucial to find themselves a job they are really passionate about and which feels more like a hobby than work, Sir Roberts urged the passing out students to reap the most out of their best education and a new, brighter future that lies ahead of them.

Speaking further Richard John said, ''Biotechnology really offers the opportunity to change this world. The researchers have worked against the time and produced enzymes that were necessary to produce the mRNA vaccines for protecting humanity from the COVID-19 pandemic. Further the great work done by the scientists has offered us the Genetically Modified Organisms, which have made us food sufficient especially in the developing countries. Now the researchers are working on the problem to help the countries combating the climate change situation which is affecting the humans, animals and plants all over the world''.

While addressing the students, Sir Roberts said, ''It is very important that you find yourself a job for which you are really passionate about. This way, you will not feel the burden of working but will enjoy it like a hobby.'' During the convocation ceremony, Sir Roberts conferred degrees upon 1,017 students of the 2021 batch including 289 from Master's programs and 728 from Bachelor's programs belonging to the domain of sciences. 10 meritorious students were awarded Gold Medals which included Yeragalla Rajit Kumar, Mohammad Tarique, Vrinda Panwar, Komal Bhayana, Shivraj Singh, Adam Christopher Imam, Navleen Kaur, Sakshi Mehra, Priya Kumari, and Nilesh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Dr. R.S. Bawa congratulated the passing-out students and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

''As you begin to start your professional journey, it is expected from you that you all will use your knowledge to fuel your passion and create great things, eventually making this world a better place to live in. Do what you do best, and establish your place in the world,'' he said, adding that he hopes that the graduate students of the university will contribute to the development of the country with their dedication, talent and hard work.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Contact: Prabhdeep Singh Email: prabhdeep.singh@cumail.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799648/Annual_Convocation.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)