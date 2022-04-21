Left Menu

Rs 2 cr will be given to English-medium schools towards RTE admissions dues: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government will pay Rs 2 crore to English-medium schools towards their dues over 25 per cent admissions in the Right To Education Act quota, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said.Gaikwad was speaking at an annual conference of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association in Mumbai on Tuesday.She also advised these schools to focus on Marathi as the regional language and then English as an international language.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 10:14 IST
Rs 2 cr will be given to English-medium schools towards RTE admissions dues: Maha minister
Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government will pay Rs 2 crore to English-medium schools towards their dues over 25 percent of admissions in the Right To Education Act quota, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said.

Gaikwad was speaking at an annual conference of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association in Mumbai on Tuesday.

She also advised these schools to focus on Marathi as the regional language and then English as an international language. Minister of State for School Education Bacchu Kadu, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, and president of the Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh Sachin Ahir also attended the function. The ministers have presented a charter of demands by MESTA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022