Rs 2 cr will be given to English-medium schools towards RTE admissions dues: Maha minister
The Maharashtra government will pay Rs 2 crore to English-medium schools towards their dues over 25 per cent admissions in the Right To Education Act quota, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said.Gaikwad was speaking at an annual conference of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association in Mumbai on Tuesday.She also advised these schools to focus on Marathi as the regional language and then English as an international language.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government will pay Rs 2 crore to English-medium schools towards their dues over 25 percent of admissions in the Right To Education Act quota, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said.
Gaikwad was speaking at an annual conference of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association in Mumbai on Tuesday.
She also advised these schools to focus on Marathi as the regional language and then English as an international language. Minister of State for School Education Bacchu Kadu, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, and president of the Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh Sachin Ahir also attended the function. The ministers have presented a charter of demands by MESTA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Sales Tax Commissioner from UP in Angadia extortion case
Mumbai cops arrest suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi's brother-in-law in angadia extortion case
Corruption probe: CBI takes ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh into custody from Mumbai jail
CBI takes former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in custody from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail: Agency sources.
First case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says civic body; data to be sent for further scrutiny