US: Four Indian-origin students among 58 selected as Truman scholars

Four Indian-origin students were among the 58 aspiring public service leaders from 53 colleges and universities in the US selected as Truman Scholars 2022.

The Indian-American Truman scholars are Amisha A Kambath, Eshika Kaul, Avi Gupta and Bhav Jain.

The scholars will be awarded USD 30,000 in funding for post-graduate studies, along with leadership training, career counselling, and special employment opportunities within the federal government, according to the scholarship provider's website.

The Truman Scholarship, the premier graduate scholarship for aspiring public service leaders in the United States, is awarded to college juniors “with exceptional leadership potential who are committed to careers in government, nonprofit or advocacy sectors, education or elsewhere in public service.” Amisha of California studies social studies and economics at Harvard University, while Eshika of New Jersey studies economics and peace and justice at Wellesley College.

Avi of Oregan studies political science and computer science with specialisations in American politics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Bhav of Pennsylvania is interested in global health care delivery and transforming clinical care as a future physician-policymaker.

''We have confidence that these 58 new Trumans will meet their generation's challenges together,'' says Dr. Terry Babcock-Lumish, the Foundation's Executive Secretary and a 1996 Truman Scholar from Pennsylvania. ''As we pay tribute to the Truman Foundation's president for over twenty years, Secretary Madeleine Albright, it is our responsibility to carry on her work as a tireless champion of democracy, human rights, and public service. Selected from across America, the 2022 Truman Scholars reflect our country as innovative, purposeful, patriotic problem-solvers, never shying away from a challenge.” Established by the Congress in 1975 as the living memorial to President Harry S. Truman and national monument to public service, the Truman Scholarship carries the legacy of our 33rd President by supporting and inspiring the next generation of public service leaders.

