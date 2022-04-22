Left Menu

Business briefs

He holds a BA honours degree in Economics and is an MA in History from St Stephens College, University of Delhi. IREDA appoints Jaganath C Jodidhar as non-official Independent Director State-owned IREDA on Friday said Jaganath C Jodidhar has been appointed as a non-official Independent Director on the board of the company.Jodidhar has been appointed for a three-year term, with effect from March 31, 2022, or until further orders, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd IREDA said in a statement.Jaganath is an MBBS and holds an MD in Internal Medicine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:07 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power on Friday said its board has reappointed K M Chandrasekhar as an Independent Director of the company.

His second term starts from May 4, 2022 and will continue till February 19, 2023, Tata Power said in a statement.

Chandrasekhar is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1970 batch. He holds a BA (honours) degree in Economics and is an MA in History from St Stephen's College, University of Delhi.

*** *IREDA appoints Jaganath C Jodidhar as non-official Independent Director State-owned IREDA on Friday said Jaganath C Jodidhar has been appointed as a non-official Independent Director on the board of the company.

Jodidhar has been appointed for a three-year term, with effect from March 31, 2022, or until further orders, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) said in a statement.

Jaganath is an MBBS and holds an MD in Internal Medicine. He holds the designation of Treasurer at the Indian Medical Association, Yelhanka Branch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022