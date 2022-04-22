Tata Power on Friday said its board has reappointed K M Chandrasekhar as an Independent Director of the company.

His second term starts from May 4, 2022 and will continue till February 19, 2023, Tata Power said in a statement.

Chandrasekhar is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1970 batch. He holds a BA (honours) degree in Economics and is an MA in History from St Stephen's College, University of Delhi.

*** *IREDA appoints Jaganath C Jodidhar as non-official Independent Director State-owned IREDA on Friday said Jaganath C Jodidhar has been appointed as a non-official Independent Director on the board of the company.

Jodidhar has been appointed for a three-year term, with effect from March 31, 2022, or until further orders, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) said in a statement.

Jaganath is an MBBS and holds an MD in Internal Medicine. He holds the designation of Treasurer at the Indian Medical Association, Yelhanka Branch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)