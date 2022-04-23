Left Menu

First year MBBS student dies after falling from hostel roof

I have never heard about ragging in the hostel. Police have started an investigation into the incident and searched the deceased students room to ascertain any clue to his death.Last year, a girl student had committed suicide in this medical college.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 09:29 IST
First year MBBS student dies after falling from hostel roof
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A first year MBBS student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Bolangir district died after allegedly falling off the roof of the hostel, police said.

The deceased student was identified as Nishant Kumar, a native of Haryana. He was a resident in the four-storied New Boys hostel, police said, adding that the incident took place at around 2 to 2.30 pm on Friday.

The deceased student's relative alleged that he was subjected to ragging for which he committed suicide or somebody pushed him down.

However, the medical college dean Sabita Mohapatra said: ''We have formed a 10-member anti-ragging committee in the medical college. Every day a group of faculty visits the boys and girls hostel for monitoring the situation in hostel rooms of first-year students. I have never heard about ragging in the hostel.'' Police have started an investigation into the incident and searched the deceased student's room to ascertain any clue to his death.

Last year, a girl student had committed suicide in this medical college. The state-run medical college in Bolangir is only four-years-old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022