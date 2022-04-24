Left Menu

Punjab CM, senior officers to see 'Delhi model' of edu, health services on Monday

He will be accompanied by ministers and officials concerned of Delhi, the statement said.The spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Ministers Office said Mann will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji, followed by Mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave and Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya. Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited schools and mohalla clinics of the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:25 IST
Punjab CM, senior officers to see 'Delhi model' of edu, health services on Monday
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), before coming to power, had promised to improve the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his senior officers will visit health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday to learn the ''Delhi model'' and replicate it in the state, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), before coming to power, had promised to improve the condition of schools and hospitals in Punjab.

"In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday," a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said here on Sunday.

He will be accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to take inputs in the two crucial sectors directly attributable to human development, the spokesperson said.

A statement issued by the Delhi government said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mann would visit government schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics, along with their teams, to understand how the ''Delhi Model'' can be adapted in Punjab.

''Kejriwal will be personally present to explain to the Punjab chief minister how Delhi's transformation has taken place under him. He will be accompanied by ministers and officials concerned of Delhi,'' the statement said.

The spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Minister's Office said Mann will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji, followed by Mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave and Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya. The Punjab chief minister and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate a new swimming pool in the school, he added.

Mann will then visit Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden and inspect the health facilities there.

A few memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the government of Delhi on imparting quality health and education facilities in Punjab are likely to be inked, the spokesperson mentioned.

The AAP-led government in Punjab had earlier faced flak from the opposition after Kejriwal had held a meeting with senior officers from Punjab.

While Mann had said that he had sent the officers to the capital for "training", the opposition parties had charged that his government was being run through "remote control" from Delhi. Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited schools and mohalla clinics of the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022