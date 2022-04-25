Left Menu

95 per cent patients visiting Delhi mohalla clinics happy with the services there: Kejriwal

He also showed a model mohalla clinic and a Delhi government school to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, who is on a two-day tour to the city to learn about the best practices of the Aam Aadmi Partys AAP model of governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:13 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said 95 percent of the patients visiting 'Aam Aadmi Mohalla' clinics in the national capital are satisfied with the services provided there. He also showed a model mohalla clinic and a Delhi government school to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, who is on a two-day tour to the city to learn about the best practices of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) model of governance. At a mohalla clinic, patients told Mann that on average, a person spends just 10 minutes in these clinics to meet the doctor and get prescribed medicines.

''Ninety-five percent of the patients visiting the mohalla clinics are happy with the services. Anybody, be it from any state, can come and get free treatment at these health facilities. ''We have opened two mohalla clinics in Delhi's most posh area -- Greater Kailash -- and a lot of rich patients also come to these centers. They say they do not get such care anywhere else,'' Kejriwal told Mann.

At the government-run Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Punjab chief minister that the party, after coming to power in Delhi, had called a meeting of school principals and asked for their suggestions to strengthen the education system in the city. Kejriwal told Punjab government officials that the principals of government schools were sent for training abroad and the teachers were trained at the Indian Institutes of Management.

