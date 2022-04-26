Ohio varsity to develop virtual platform for research developing US-India proposals

Left Menu

A US university in Ohio has received a grant of USD 78,000 to develop a virtual platform for research developing joint India-US proposals, an American Senator has said.The programme will be funded by the National Science Foundation NSF and developed by Case Western Reserve University. This will help prevent research talent loss due to job market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the media release said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 07:10 IST
A US university in Ohio has received a grant of USD 78,000 to develop a virtual platform for research developing joint India-US proposals, an American Senator has said.

The programme will be funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and developed by Case Western Reserve University. When developed, it will facilitate collaborations in leading-edge areas, helping to accelerate research and innovation, advance the frontiers of science and strengthen the engagement between the world’s two largest democracies, a media release said.

''Research in science and technology is critical to create jobs and improve our economy. We unleash more American innovation when everyone is able to participate and we nurture all Ohio talent,'' Senator Sherrod Brown said.

Brown has cosponsored the Supporting Early Career Researchers Act to establish a two-year pilot programme at the NSF to award grants to highly qualified, early career investigators at independent and higher education research institutions. This will help prevent research talent loss due to job market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the media release said.

