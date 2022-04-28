DCW issues notice to WCD dept seeking report on shelter homes housing women in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) seeking a detailed report on the condition of shelter homes for women and girls in the national capital.

The commission, through the notice, has asked the WCD Department to share with it the current status of all the shortcomings pointed out by it over the years along with a copy of the 'action taken report' on the recommendations submitted by it and independent agency Koshish-Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS).

The DCW further asked the department for details of sexual assault or harassment cases, if any, reported from the shelter homes since January 2020 and the actions taken on them.

A report about the suspension of any shelter home staff and the reason behind it is also to be submitted by the department.

''The poorest of the poor and the most wronged end up in shelter homes. It is the first and foremost duty of all governments to look after those living in shelter homes, whether run privately or by the state," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

The information is being sought from the government to ensure that best facilities are provided to the women and children in these homes, Maliwal said.

''The commission continues to monitor the well-being of those living in the shelter homes and shall work with the government to improve their condition,'' she said.

\R In 2018-19, the Delhi Commission for Women had roped in Koshish-TISS to conduct social audit of all shelter homes in Delhi housing women and girls.

