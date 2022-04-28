Lakhs of students appear in offline mode for Odisha Class 12 board exams amid blazing heat

Lakhs of students in Odisha appeared for the Class 12 board examinations in-person on Thursday, braving a sweltering heat wave sweeping across the state, officials said.

The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (Theory) 2022, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), will continue till May 31.

After a gap of two years, students sat for the tests in offline mode, they said, adding, there will be one exam every day starting at 9 am.

A total of 3,21,508 students from arts, science, commerce and vocational streams have registered for appearing in the examinations held throughout Odisha.

The tests are being held in 1,133 centres, and 202 management hubs have been set up for storing the question papers, the officials said.

A three-tier security formation has been put in place at the examination centres, which are also equipped with CCTVs.

The state government has also made arrangements keeping in mind the prevailing heat wave condition and the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

The Class 10 board examination will commence from Friday and continue till May 6, with around five lakh students appearing for the tests offline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)