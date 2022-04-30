Left Menu

Teenage boy drowns in private swimming pool in MP's Betul

The deceased boy, identified as Vinay Likhitkar, had gone to the swimming pool to meet some members of his family, who have membership of the swimming pool club, he said.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 30-04-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 10:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 14-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at BRC Club's swimming pool located in Vivekanand Nagar on Friday evening, said district hospital police post-in-charge Surendra Verma. The deceased boy, identified as Vinay Likhitkar, had gone to the swimming pool to meet some members of his family, who have membership of the swimming pool club, he said. The boy entered the pool to swim. However, he started drowning when went into deep water, following which other children raised an alarm, Verma said, adding that the coach took him out and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Club owner Kushal Gupta said three other children belonging to the family of the deceased are members of the club. ''Vinay had come to meet them and started swimming without the knowledge of the coach,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

