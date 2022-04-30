Left Menu

IAF training command chief concludes two-day visit

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-04-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 16:15 IST
During his two-day visit here, Indian Air Force officer Air Marshal Manavendra Singh reviewed upcoming infrastructure projects at the Air Force Hospital, and later visited the newly constructed Air Force School building and Airmen Accommodation here.

Air Marshal Singh is on his maiden visit to the the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) in Coimbatore after assuming the office as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command.

AFAC Commandant Rajnish Verma introduced the key personnel in the institute to AOC-in-C after which Singh visited all important areas of training and interacted with the staff on April 29 and 30, an official release on Saturday.

Singh addressed all IAF personnel and civilians of the institute and appreciated them for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training and exhorted everyone to scale further heights.

On his arrival, he was received by Verma, and was presented with a guard of honour by the personnel of AFAC, the release said.

