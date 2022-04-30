Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RR vs MI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 23:19 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RR vs MI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler c Suryakumar Yadav b Hrithik Shokeen 67 Devdutt Padikkal c Pollard b Hrithik Shokeen 15 Sanju Samson c Tim David b Kumar Kartikeya 16 Daryl Mitchell c Rohit b Daniel Sams 17 Shimron Hetmyer not out 6 Riyan Parag c Daniel Sams b Riley Meredith 3 Ravichandran Ashwin c Ishan Kishan b Riley Meredith 21 Trent Boult not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-10, NB-1) 12 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 158 Fall of Wickets: 26-1, 54-2, 91-3, 126-4, 130-5, 155-6 Bowler: Daniel Sams 4-0-32-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-27-0, Hrithik Shokeen 3-0-47-2, Riley Meredith 4-0-24-2, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-19-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022