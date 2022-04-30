IPL Scoreboard: RR vs MI
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler c Suryakumar Yadav b Hrithik Shokeen 67 Devdutt Padikkal c Pollard b Hrithik Shokeen 15 Sanju Samson c Tim David b Kumar Kartikeya 16 Daryl Mitchell c Rohit b Daniel Sams 17 Shimron Hetmyer not out 6 Riyan Parag c Daniel Sams b Riley Meredith 3 Ravichandran Ashwin c Ishan Kishan b Riley Meredith 21 Trent Boult not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-10, NB-1) 12 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 158 Fall of Wickets: 26-1, 54-2, 91-3, 126-4, 130-5, 155-6 Bowler: Daniel Sams 4-0-32-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-27-0, Hrithik Shokeen 3-0-47-2, Riley Meredith 4-0-24-2, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-19-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
