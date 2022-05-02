Connect with future hospitality passion, enrol at NMIMS School of Hospitality Management, Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI, India, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Hospitality Management (SoHM) located at Navi Mumbai, invites applications for its three-year extensive program BBA in Hospitality Operations & Management for aspirants.

SoHM is a one-of-a-kind institution, which besides providing well-rounded individuals to the hospitality industry following their three-year stint, also offers internship programs at various sectors in the hospitality and customer-service industry, providing hands-on and much-needed soft skills training.

Presently, the Hospitality sector is witnessing a dramatic increase in global career opportunities. The sector includes a huge range of industries, from hotels and resorts to restaurants, events, and cruise ships, to travel, tourism, and airlines, to name a few. And the range of careers awaiting graduates is just as varied and far-reaching. The reasons to choose hospitality as an emerging career prospect are as many as the business itself and are as deep as its historical roots. With every one in 10 jobs on the planet supported by travel and tourism, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the industry presents monumental career opportunities.

Eligibility criteria Students passing from across various streams of 10+2 with a minimum of 50% will be admitted into the course through an Entrance test conducted in June, post entrance test the students are screened for their communication and their interest in the service industry through a personal interview Admission Process To apply, students must register at https://hospitality.nmims.edu/ Selected candidates have to appear for an online test, followed by a personal interview. Students will be selected based on merit, aptitude and language skills. An entrance test of not more than an hour of 50 marks will be conducted based on which students will proceed to the next steps. About the Program BBA - Hospitality Operations and Management with its uniquely blended curriculum spreads over six semesters, From the Hospitality Operations perspective the students are given introduction to fundamentals of Hospitality Operations & Management in the first two semesters. In the third semester intense Operations and Management in volume based business is introduced. In the fourth semester a mandatory industry internship is included in order to get Industry operational experience and connect. As part of the curriculum, engagement with the industry is prioritized to take learning beyond the four walls of the campus.

Fifth and sixth semester focuses on areas of specialization in Management and Entrepreneurship. Personality development and leadership training is an ongoing part of the entire curriculum which develops the students into strategic thinkers with a well-balanced personality, poise, charm and the right attitude to enter any segment of the Hospitality industry upon graduation.

Dr. Ruchita Verma, Dean, NMIMS School of Hospitality Management speaks about what makes the school program unique affirmed, ''The hospitality sector delves into a whole lot of sectors, and offers a wide variety of careers in various fields. To name a few Hotels, Cruise liners, luxury retail, Food and Beverage (F&B), and travel & tourism and many more. Right through their three-year stint, the candidates will be provided with a close look at this immense industry, and provide them with telling details of which particular career to opt for in the future. The curriculum is designed to nurture their overall skills so that they can realise their nascent dreams and reach their full potential.'' About SoHM An education in the hospitality field is the beginning of an exciting journey into a plethora of opportunities through creativity, application and self-realization.

In sync with the ethos of NMIMS University, The School of Hospitality Management (SoHM) is born with a need to develop future ready leaders with combined values of Hospitality and Managerial skills. The School of Hospitality offers an innovative program in which it addresses solutions to the changing paradigms in the Hospitality industry due to technology, creativity and socio-cultural changes. The School of Hospitality Management will be creating leaders of tomorrow, who can be disruptive and innovative by using technology and skills taught in the SoHM.

The school is equipped with comprehensive facilities, including Two training kitchens, Restobar, Bakery and Confectionary, Model guest rooms, Training Restaurant, Front office labs, and Connected classrooms.

SVKM's NMIMS SoHM with its modern campus in Navi-Mumbai is all about hands-on training, critical thinking, research, and application. NMIMS SoHM's Hospitality standards are being brought to the students, by stalwarts of Industry and Academia. About SVKM's NMIMS University: Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

