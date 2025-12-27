Left Menu

Charity Funds Diverted: Italian Crackdown on Suspected Hamas Financing

Italian authorities, coordinated by anti-mafia and anti-terrorism units, have arrested nine individuals suspected of financing Hamas through Italian charities. The investigation, collaborating with Eurojust, revealed a diversion of 7 million euros intended for humanitarian purposes. These actions align with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's support for Israel amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant operation, Italian prosecutors have taken decisive action by arresting nine individuals accused of financing the Palestinian group Hamas through charities operating in Italy. These arrests underscore serious allegations involving funds intended for humanitarian purposes.

The suspects purportedly redirected approximately 7 million euros to Hamas-linked entities, raising legal and ethical concerns, especially as the European Union classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization. An extensive investigation, conducted with resources from Eurojust and in collaboration with Dutch and other EU authorities, unveiled these financial activities.

The operation, hailed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, coincides with her vocal support for Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza, a stance that has sparked widespread protests across Italy. As tensions continue to escalate, the scrutiny of financial networks supporting Hamas remains a priority for European governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

