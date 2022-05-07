Left Menu

EWS certificate validity extended to 3 years in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 00:00 IST
The certificate required for availing reservation benefits under the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) group will now be valid for three years, according to an official order.

Earlier, the validity of the certificate was one year, which has been extended to three years keeping in view the problems faced by aspirants.

If the validity of the certificate has expired then the validity will be extended for a maximum of three years after providing self-attested affidavit related to income along with the copy of old certificate, the order issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department said.

The department has also issued the format of the affidavit that aspirants will have to submit.

The certificate is required to avail 10 per cent reservation benefit in government jobs and admission in educational institutions by the castes other than SC/ST and OBC category on the basis of their income.

