IIIT Hyderabad to Offer Master of Science in IT in 2 Modes - On Campus and Online - From August 2022

HYDERABAD, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IIITH announces admissions into Master of Science in Information Technology (MSIT) from August 2022. MSIT program is part of a multi-university consortium created in 2001 under the umbrella of CIHL, Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning, and headquartered at IIIT Hyderabad.

Key features: • MSIT Program to be offered in 2 modes - Online MSIT Program and On-Campus MSIT Program, at the IIIT Hyderabad campus.

• The program will enable one-on-one personalized mentoring in addition to conventional group learning in small classroom-sized batches.

• Mastery Learning: MSIT implements variable duration learning, in which the 'time-constant-outcome-variable' paradigm is replaced by the 'time-variable-outcome-constant' paradigm. That is, each student must get an A before proceeding to the next course, at their pace.

• Self-Paced Instruction: Personalized mentoring enables students to proceed at their speed until they demonstrate mastery by getting 90% or more in each subject.

• Personalized Examination-on-Demand: Every student can request a personalized exam when they feel ready.

• The program will have three semesters of coursework followed by one semester of industry practicum.

• Course fees of INR 2 lakhs for the online MSIT program, and INR 3 lakhs for the On-Campus MSIT program. In addition, students joining the On-Campus program would have to pay hostel and mess charges as decided by IIIT Hyderabad.

The MSIT program is designed to enhance the IT skills and communication skills. The entire program of 4 semesters consists of Introduction to IT, Foundations of Computer Science, Special topics in Computer Science and Industry internship.

During the master's program, students must complete 64 credits of coursework in Computer Science + 12 credits of Communication and Presentation skills, including a four-month-long Practicum. Students will also be able to choose a specialisation across Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Full Stack App Development.

MSIT is a full-fledged master's programme with campus placement opportunities and industry partnerships. It endeavours to help students learn concepts by applying them in real-world scenarios. Students will also have access to flexible one-on-one tutoring with mentors, where students choose their dedicated tutoring time to grasp concepts well. In addition to this, on-campus students would also have daily scheduled group discussion sessions.

Applications for the August 2022 batch is now open. Students can apply for the program at www.msit.ac.in. Students are invited to experience a two-week course on computational thinking to assess their suitability for the program. Upon completing this course, students will be interviewed and admitted to the program on a first come first basis.

About the MSIT Program: MSIT (or Master's in IT) Program is 16 months (4 semesters) full-time postgraduate course with a global footprint in advanced computer sciences and a rich legacy spanning two decades. The MSIT Program brings forth expertise in cutting-edge computing technologies such as Intelligent Systems, Blockchain, DevOps, Data Analytics, Information Security, etc. The Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning (CIHL) offers the program and deploys a unique hands-on 'Learning by Doing' approach to the curriculum. Under MOU with Carnegie Mellon University (USA), CMU researchers guide the course content for the program.

About the Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning (CIHL): The Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning (CIHL) consortium is a non-profit educational society formed to provide additional employment-oriented IT and communication skills to unemployed graduates, CIHL is the formative body behind the MSIT Program, with a vision to make cutting-edge technical education accessible to all and create industry-ready professionals for tomorrow's workforce needs.

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

