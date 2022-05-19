Hazardous chemicals stored illegally in godown seized in Thane district

Police have seized hazardous chemicals worth Rs 11.65 lakh stored illegally in a godown in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The godown located in Gaibinagar was raided on Wednesday night, he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC were registered against two persons who are owners of the godown for storing hazardous chemicals without taking permission from authorities, the official said.

