Left Menu

Second round of registration begins to set up Sainik Schools in partnership mode

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:21 IST
Second round of registration begins to set up Sainik Schools in partnership mode
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second round of registration has begun to set up Sainik Schools in partnership with state governments or NGOs or private sector organisations in the country, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The registration section of the website of Sainik Schools Society (SSS) will remain open till July 30 for the second round, the ministry's statement noted.

The Union Cabinet had in October last year approved a proposal of setting up 100 affiliated Sainik Schools under SSS in partnership with states, NGOs or private entities.

These affiliated schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from the existing Sainik Schools of the defence ministry.

In the first round, admission process is going on in full swing in 10 approved new Sainik Schools which have signed memorandum of agreement with SSS, the statement noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022