Is Centre too fragile to withstand peaceful protest in Kashmir, asks Mehbooba

Is the Centre too fragile to withstand a peaceful protest by mainstream political parties in Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked on Sunday. Her remarks came after reports that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally against the Centre in the national capital over killings in Kashmir. Mufti said it is ironic that the political parties from the valley are not allowed to stage protests against the killings of minority community members, while parties in other states are. Ironical that we the mainstream parties in Kashmir weren't allowed to hold protests against minority killings.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 14:45 IST
''Ironical that we the mainstream parties in Kashmir weren't allowed to hold protests against minority killings. Could it be attributed to GOIs nervousness about the fragility of normalcy in J&K? Too fragile to withstand a peaceful protest?'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ''Jan Aakrosh Rally'' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, Kejriwal hit out at Pakistan, accusing it of supporting terror activities in Kashmir.

''I want to tell Pakistan to stop petty tactics. Kashmir will always be part of India,'' the Delchi chief minister said at the rally held against targeted killings in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

